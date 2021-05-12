Laura Whitmore spotted filming Love Island promo ahead of summer series

The popular dating show will return to our screens this summer

Laura Whitmore has been spotted filming a Love Island promo ahead of the summer series.

The Irish presenter will return to host the popular dating show this year, which will take place in Mallorca in July.

In a video shared by TikTok account @londonseen_, the Bray native was seen wearing a red jumpsuit shooting a promo for the upcoming season.

Props such as a giant pink inflatable flamingo, a red London phone box with heart stickers and a jeep with the word ‘Love’ were used in the shoot, as well as the suitcases that the contestants bring into the villa.

Ahead of the shoot, Laura took to Instagram to tease a “big” project.

The new mum wrote: “Shoot day! This is BIG.”

All contestants for this year’s show will quarantine and be tested for Covid-19 before entering the Spanish villa.

Laura’s husband Iain Stirling, who is the show’s voiceover artist, is also expected to return to his role.

