Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely – two days after armed robbery

Her two dogs were stolen this week after armed robbers shot her dog walker

Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs have been found safe and well.

According to the Associated Press, a woman “uninvolved” with the robbery brought the two French Bulldogs to the Olympic Community Police Station on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news, and the dogs were identified by a member of Gaga’s team.

The singer’s dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen by two men who shot her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in West Hollywood on Wednesday night.

The assailants also tried to take her third dog Miss Asia, but she managed to escape – and was later recovered by police.

Ryan, who is a longtime friend of Gaga, was subsequently rushed to hospital – and is expected to make a full recovery.

Just hours before Gaga’s dogs were brought to a police station on Friday, the singer offered a $500,000 reward for their safe return.

In a statement shared on social media, the 34-year-old wrote: “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago.”

“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.”

“Email [email protected] to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same.”

Paying tribute to her dog walker, Gaga added: “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

At present, it’s unknown if the $500k reward has been claimed.