Kylie Minogue ‘splits’ from Paul Solomons after five years together

Kylie Minogue has reportedly split from her partner Paul Solomons after five years together.

The couple were first introduced to each other through mutual friends back in 2018.

The news comes as the singer, who moved home to Australia a year ago, prepares to set off on her world tour.

A source close to the GQ executive told The Sun: “Long distance isn’t easy for any couple.”

“Kylie and Paul really tried to make things work but ultimately the time difference was a killer – Paul couldn’t exactly nip to Melbourne for a long weekend whenever things got strained.”

“Kylie initially wanted to keep the split quiet though as she really does not want the narrative to be ‘poor, unlucky-in-love-Kylie’s heartbreak’s again.'”

“She’s a powerful, hugely successful woman – and isn’t moping around, heartbroken. She and Paul remain friends.”

The source continued: “But, for now, Kylie has a new album to promote, and a world tour to get cracking with – she’s hugely excited about starting this new chapter in her life.”

Kylie, who rocketed to fame after appearing on the fan-favourite soap Neighbours, dated her on-screen love interest Jason Donovan between 1986 and 1989.

The Australian singer has also dated other high-profile names such as INXS’ Michael Hutchence, and Lenny Kravitz.

The 54-year-old was previously engaged to Joshua Sasse.