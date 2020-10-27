Home Top Story Kim Kardashian branded ‘tone deaf’ for boasting about birthday trip on social...

Kim Kardashian branded ‘tone deaf’ for boasting about birthday trip on social media

The reality star brought her friends and family on vacation to celebrate her 40th birthday

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kim Kardashian has been branded “tone deaf” for boasting about her 40th birthday trip on social media.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the KUWTK star shared photos from her recent vacation, and gushed about how “privileged” her life is.

Kim wrote: “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.”

 

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she continued.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

As expected, Kim’s post has sparked serious backlash online – and many have criticised her for sharing such a tone deaf post in the middle of a pandemic.

