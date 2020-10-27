Kim Kardashian branded ‘tone deaf’ for boasting about birthday trip on social media

The reality star brought her friends and family on vacation to celebrate her 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian has been branded “tone deaf” for boasting about her 40th birthday trip on social media.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the KUWTK star shared photos from her recent vacation, and gushed about how “privileged” her life is.

Kim wrote: “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.”

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she continued.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

As expected, Kim’s post has sparked serious backlash online – and many have criticised her for sharing such a tone deaf post in the middle of a pandemic.

The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic. Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can’t afford is beyond me. — k. matt | kristyn (@kmatthewildcat) October 27, 2020

cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital. but neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. so humble and so down to earth, truly. — Jenna WEAR A MASK Quigley (@JBomb11) October 27, 2020

if there is one thing kim kardashian does not know how to do it’s how to read the perfectly fucking legible room — discount pete davidson (@Keefler_Elf) October 27, 2020

If you understood your privilege then you would’ve kept this private instead of posting it for all the less privileged to see. — Skirt (@SkirTsahara) October 27, 2020

Everyone when Kim Kardashian took her family off to a private island in the middle of a pandemic pic.twitter.com/geuD7sF1tZ — Sp🎃🎃ky Seán Car🎃lan 🕷🍂🧡 (💜) (@SeanOCearbhlain) October 27, 2020

Hi Poors! I know you’re hurting right now and can’t figure out how you’re going to feed your family, but please enjoy these photos of my family’s expensive vacation! I know I’m lucky to be so fabulously wealthy so I’ll make mention of it to sound sympathetic (I’m really not tho). — 🌴breathe in, breathe out, move on🌞 (@tropicalsoul) October 27, 2020

Willing to offer my services as Kim Kardashian’s “maybe don’t post that” guy for 500k a year. — ify (@IfyNwadiwe) October 27, 2020