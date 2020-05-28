Khloe Kardashian slams claims she’s breaking social distancing rules – after celebrating Scott Disick’s birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner family got together to celebrate Scott's birthday this week

Khloe Kardashian has slammed claims her family have been breaking social distancing rules, after celebrating Scott Disick’s birthday this week.

Multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner family attended a private gathering on Tuesday to celebrate Scott’s 37th birthday, and shared photos from their get together on social media.

The Kardashian-Jenner kids were seen playing on bouncing castles, and Kylie Jenner shared photos of her posing with Kourtney and Scott on her Instagram Story.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared a photo of her daughter True at the family gathering, and wrote: “Stay safe! Stay smart. Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance.”

However, fans were quick to criticise Khloe for not doing the same herself – as they noticed several people in the background of her videos.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe then responded to a fan by commenting: “They are all cousins. So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us.”

“It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

In another comment, Khloe wrote: “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves.”

“Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family got together to celebrate Scott’s birthday at Kourtney’s house, after they took a trip to Utah over the weekend with their three kids – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

According to reports, the 37-year-old is being supported by his ex-girlfriend and her family, following his recent stint in rehab.

The reality star entered a treatment facility in Colorado at the end of April, but was forced to leave after just a few days due to privacy concerns.

It’s understood Scott still wishes to enter a treatment facility, but is taking his time as he wants to find a “reliable” centre that he trusts.

