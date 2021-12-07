Khloe Kardashian ‘focused on co-parenting’ amid reports Tristan Thompson ‘welcomed a child with another woman’

How does Khloe Kardashian feel about the ongoing drama surrounding her ex Tristan Thompson?

According to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the Sacramento Kings player is being sued by personal trainer Maralee Nichols over pregnancy and child-related expenses.

Maralee claims she had sex with Tristan at a hotel in Houston in March 2021, where he was celebrating his 30th birthday, and is confident the basketball player is the father of the baby boy she welcomed last week.

It’s understood Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time, as she threw him a 30th birthday party back in March, and posted a sweet tribute to him online.

A source has since told E! News that Khloe, who shares a three-year-old daughter named True with Tristan, is “ignoring the noise”.

The insider said: “Khloe’s focused on co-parenting,” and added the former couple have been “broken up since spring”.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight: “Khloe is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new [alleged] baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloe is always so positive, but this brought her down a little.”

“She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

The insider added that the Kardashian family are “kind of over” Tristan right now, saying: “They would never trash Tristan in front of True, but they think Khloe needs to put him in his place and not act so nice constantly. He hasn’t been great to her.”

“The family is not at all surprised by the news and have Khloe’s back and just want her to be fine with it and not sad. They don’t think Tristan would ever be faithful and are glad their romantic relationship is done.”

According to the court documents, Maralee launched her paternity suit against Tristan on June 30 in Los Angeles, shortly after relocating from Texas.

Maralee has requested child support from him, and reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

In his declaration, Tristan insisted the only time he was intimate with Maralee was in March 2021 in Houston, but attorneys for the 31-year-old have claimed their affair began at least “five months” before his 30th birthday.

Tristan also didn’t deny being the child’s father, but has asked for a paternity test to be carried out.

Tristan is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and True, whom he shares with Khloe.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Tristan for comment.

