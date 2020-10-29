Khloe Kardashian addresses criticism over sister Kim’s 40th birthday trip

The famous family jetted off to a private island for the celebrations

Khloe Kardashian has addressed the recent criticism over her sister Kim’s 40th birthday trip.

Earlier this week, Kim was branded “tone deaf” for boasting about jetting off to a private island with her friends and family on social media, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, her younger sister Khloe has shared her thoughts on the controversy, acknowledging that it’s been a “frustrating” year.

Speaking to chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, the reality star admitted: “I haven’t heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town or… I don’t really know the extent of it.”

“This year is a frustrating year, I get it,” she continued.

“I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it’s her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing.

“Being there, like with all the precautions and everything that we took and being there and how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it.

“So many people said that we were their first party or guest that they’ve had in months, and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family.”

“Just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe and we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it,” Khloe added.

“It was such a beautiful experience and I want Kim to just focus on what she did for everybody. I don’t want that to overshadow all the greatness.”

She also explained Kylie Jenner’s noticeable absence from the trip, revealing she had some “work stuff”.