Kendall Jenner addresses her romance with Bad Bunny for the first time

Kendall Jenner has addressed her romance with Bad Bunny for the first time.

The pair were first romantically linked in February, when popular gossip website DeuxMoi claimed they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in LA.

They fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted on a “double date” with Kendall’s close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber, and later enjoyed a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre.

In a new interview for WSJ. Magazine‘s digital issue, Kendall was asked about her romance with the Puerto Rican star, to which she replied: “No comment.”

The 27-year-old model then explained: “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense?”

“I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was also asked about his relationship status in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The 29-year-old said: “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

“We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone… I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way.”

Kendall has been single since her split from Devin Booker last year.

The former couple were first linked back in April 2020.

Meanwhile Bad Bunny reportedly split from model Gabriela Berlingeri at the end of last year.