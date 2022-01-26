Katie Price becomes the latest celeb to join X-rated subscription site OnlyFans

Katie Price has become the latest celebrity to join X-rated site OnlyFans.

The former glamour model announced the news on Instagram this afternoon, sharing a sneak-peak of what to expect from her content on the subscription based service.

The 43-year-old wrote: “I am so excited about getting to know my most loyal followers on OnlyFans and am planning on publishing content that won’t be seen ANYWHERE else.”

“I am going to bare my soul and reveal lots of inside secrets – while having lots of fun in the process.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

The mother-of-five continued: “There will of course be glamourous pictures, I absolutely LOVE being in front of the lens, after all, this is where it all began for me!”

“OnlyFans will also be a place where I can talk about what is REALLY going on in my life as well as sharing select images and exclusive behind the scenes footage from my shoots.”

“I want to get back in control of my content and images and my OnlyFans channel will empower me as a female creator and hopefully make me feel more confident to share much more intimate footage and pictures without being at the mercy of society’s trolls.”

“I really hope this inspires a lot more women of all ages, sizes and backgrounds to feel positive and empowered also.”

“I also will be broadcasting exclusively on OnlyFans LIVE every week. The show will be a mixture of Q&A and fun challenges. Subscribe not to miss out!” Katie added.

Katie is charging fans $14.99 a month to subscribe to her OnlyFans account.

Check out what some other stars are charging here.