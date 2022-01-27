Here’s how much celebrities are earning on X-rated site OnlyFans

OnlyFans is a subscription-based service, which allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their account.

A host of celebrities have signed up to the site in recent months, including Blac Chyna, Megan Barton Hanson, Bella Thorne, Kerry Katona and most recently, Katie Price.

We’ve listed some of the stars who have joined the popular platform, and revealed much they are earning through their personal content.

Take a look:

Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona has revealed she is earning “tens of thousands a month” on OnlyFans.

The former Atomic Kitten star charges fans £24.99 a month to subscribe to her account, where she posts raunchy photos and snaps of her feet.

She told The Mirror last summer: “People are quick to say, ‘she’s desperate’ if I get out a bit of nipple, but I’ve made my first million since bankruptcy and I’m so, so proud.”

“If it wasn’t for OnlyFans I wouldn’t have had money to invest in myself and in making more companies.”

Megan Barton Hanson

During the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown, Megan Barton Hanson moved back to her parents’ house in Essex, and decided to join OnlyFans because she was “bored”.

By September 2020, the Love Island star revealed she easily made over £100,000 on the site, where she charges fans $24.99 to see her exclusive content. Two months later, the 27-year-old purchased her first ever home.

According to data collected by Influencer Marketing Hub, Megan earned an incredible $1.06 million a month from the site last year.

Blac Chyna

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Blac Chyna earns a whopping $20 million a month on OnlyFans, making her the site’s highest celebrity earner.

The model, who signed up for the site in April 2020, charges her subscribers a fee of $19.99 per month to view her content.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne joined the X-rated subscription site in August 2020.

The former Disney Channel star became the first OnlyFans member to generate $1.39million in just 24 hours after making her debut on the site.

Speaking to Paper Magazine, the 24-year-old said: “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me.”

You can currently subscribe to Bella’s OnlyFans account for free.

Cardi B

Although she hasn’t uploaded much on the site, Cardi B is one of the platform’s highest earners.

The rapper charges fans $4.99 per month for her exclusive content, and has over 81 million subscribers.

The mother-of-one earns an estimated $9.4 million a month from the site.

Sarah Jayne Dunn

Sarah Jayne Dunn was removed from Hollyoaks after she joined OnlyFans last year.

The actress, who played Mandy Richardson, slammed the show’s bosses for their decision, telling The Sun: “The pictures I’ve put on OnlyFans are no more explicit than the sort of things I’ve done in the past for magazines and even for Hollyoaks’ own official calendar.”

“For me this is about having the right as a woman of 40 years old to decide what is right for me. I love photoshoots and I’ve worked hard for my figure. I don’t make a secret of the fact that I get a big boost out of it, and I’m not apologetic for that.”

Sarah Jayne charges fans $14.99 to see her OnlyFans content, and is reportedly earning over £7k a week on the site.