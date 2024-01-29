Kensington Palace confirms Kate Middleton has returned home after abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor after receiving abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace recently announced that the Princess of Wales was being treated in hospital after undergoing surgery.

The 42-year-old was admitted to The London Clinic on January 16 for the planned procedure.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has now said that the Princess is “making good progress”.

They continued: “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

In a previous statement, a spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.”

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.”

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Kate is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, and the Prince of Wales has temporarily stepped back from his royal role to care for her and their three children.

The now Princess of Wales married Prince William back in 2011, and the couple share three children together – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.