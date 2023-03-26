Kate Bosworth and Justin Long ‘engaged’ after whirlwind romance

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are reportedly engaged, after a whirlwind romance.

The Hollywood stars, who confirmed their romance just over a year ago, sparked engagement rumours when Kate was spotted wearing a diamond ring to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2023 after-party earlier this month.

Multiple outlets have since reported that the Blue Crush actress and He’s Just Not Into You actor are set to tie the knot after a recent proposal.

The couple met on the set of an unreleased movie in early 2021, and they started dating later that year – after Kate separated from her husband Michael Polish.

After wrapping up filming together in May 2021, Kate posted a sweet tribute to Justin on Instagram.

At the time, she wrote: “Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being.”

“THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya.”

In December 2021, Justin confirmed that he was in a relationship, but didn’t name Kate as his girlfriend until May last year when he appeared on Chelsea Handler’s podcast.

During the episode, the 44-year-old said he wanted to “protect” their relationship.

“There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” he confessed.

“I’ve never had anything like this before. I’ve never experienced this, so it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?”