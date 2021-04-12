Kanye West officially responds to Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing

The rapper is requesting joint physical and legal custody of the former couple's four kids

Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing.

The KUWTK star filed the divorce papers on February 19, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason she is ending her seven-year marriage to the rapper.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kanye officially responded to the filing on April 9, and is requesting joint physical and legal custody of the former couple’s four kids – North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

The 43-year-old also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, and asked that their separate and shared property be determined “according to proof at time of trial or settlement.”

Kanye did not ask for spousal support in the filing.

Kim also requested joint custody of her and Kanye’s children in the divorce papers filed back in February, with a source telling TMZ at the time that the split is “amicable”.

Kim and Kanye went public with their romance in 2012, before tying the knot two years later.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.