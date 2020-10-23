Justin Hartley speaks out about dealing with ‘gossip’ – after Chrishell Stause divorce

The couple called it quits last November after two years of marriage

Justin Hartley speaks out about dealing with ‘gossip’ – after Chrishell Stause...

Justin Hartley has spoken out about dealing with “gossip” – almost one year after his divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause hit headlines.

The actor filed for divorce from Chrishell last November after just two years of marriage, leaving the real-estate agent “blindsided”.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s ‘Radio Andy’, Justin was asked how he deals with news stories about his personal life.

The actor acknowledged that some people have “an insatiable appetite for gossip”.

“I think people want to know about other people’s personal affairs, but I would just caution people,” he continued.

“I caution my daughter on this all the time. I tell her, ‘You really can’t just believe something because you read it,'” he said, referring to his 16-year-old daughter Isabella, who he shares with his first wife Lindsay Hartley.

“For the people who want to just, you know, dive into the gossip and believe everything they read, then that’s fine too, if they’re getting entertainment from that. I think it sort of comes with the territory,” he said.

“I’ve also sort of always had this view that … I will have a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

Justin added: “I’m really happy with where I am. I’m happy with my career. I’m happy with my personal life. I’m healthy, I’m safe.”

The news comes after Chrishell recently admitted it’s been “painful” to watch her ex-husband move on from their marriage so “quickly”.

Earlier this year, Justin started dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas.

Speaking to People, Chrishell said: “I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting.”

Justin’s new romance with Sofia is particularly hurtful for Chrishell, as she used to be “close friends” with the actress.

However, the real-estate agent said thanks to therapy, she’s now in “such a great place”.

Chrishell, who’s currently taking part in Dancing With The Stars, also revealed she’s “taken the steps” to freeze her eggs, as she hopes to start a family one day.

“I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure,” she said.

“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life. There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me,’ she told the outlet.”

Chrishell added: “Everything happens for a reason. I’m grateful for the twists and the turns, as painful as they’ve been.”