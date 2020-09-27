Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara reportedly welcome baby boy, with the most meaningful name

Fans all over the world have been sharing their joy

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara reportedly welcome baby boy, with the most...

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, and fans are getting very emotional over his name.

News that the Hollywood couple were expecting their first child hit the headlines in May, and now fans believe the pair have already welcomed their bundle of joy.

According to a Joaquin Phoenix fan account, the Director of his latest movie Gunda, Viktor Kossakovsky, said at a screening this weekend that the actor missed the event due to welcoming his first child.

The Director also reportedly told attendees that they had named their son River, after Joaquin’s brother who died in 1993.

The Oscar-winning-actor had given a touching tribute to his brother in his Oscar speech earlier this year.

Fans got very emotional after the report went viral on social media:

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed a healthy Baby Boy.

They have named him, River 💙 pic.twitter.com/Ji1kJli0g0 — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) September 27, 2020

“when he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric: he said ‘run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.’ thank you.” joaquin phoenix and rooney mara welcomed a baby boy AND named him river… my heart is SO happy right now!!! pic.twitter.com/r0dxm4vp9F — jubileu (@rosamundpirke) September 27, 2020

I was not prepared for my emotional reaction to the news that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara named their new baby boy River. — JohnnyUtah’sBadKnee (@DrewMcWeeny) September 27, 2020

“GUNDA” Director Viktor Kossakovsky confirmed that Joaquin Phoenix wasn’t present at the festival due to the birth of his son , River ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yQSkeRuJZU — 𝑰𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑷𝒊𝒄𝒔 (@IconicsPics) September 27, 2020

joaquin phoenix and rooney mara named their kid river… brb gonna go sob pic.twitter.com/ajUE7QKTzU — olivia (@lokifitz) September 27, 2020

The actors initially met on the set of hit movie Her, back in 2013 but didn’t begin dating until four years later.

Joaquin’s brother River famously died outside Johnny Depp’s LA club The Viper Room at the age of 23.

The musician died from an overdose of cocaine and heroin before paramedics arrived at the scene.