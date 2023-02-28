Jessie pulls Casey for a chat after DRAMATIC Snog, Marry, Pie challenge in Love Island first look

Jessie pulls Casey for a chat after that dramatic Snog, Marry, Pie challenge

The Australian bombshell asks: “Firstly, are you ok? The boys mentioned that you were a bit annoyed?”

“The boys weren’t trying to not stick up for you, they were just trying to console Claudia.”

Casey replies: “The boys have apologised to me so it’s fine.”

Jessie says: “I’m going to be honest, I don’t think that they needed to apologise.”

Casey then says: “I don’t understand why you’re trying to get involved in this, I don’t know why you’re getting your two pence involved.”

Jessie admits: “Because I feel bad for Will because I saw how upset he got about you being surprised at him.”

Casey then tells Jessie: “I really don’t understand why you’re getting involved in this, it’s really got nothing to do with you.”

“I’ve literally been through this with everyone, I don’t need to go through it with you.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

