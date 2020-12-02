Jennifer Lawrence releases emotional statement after family farm burns down

Jennifer Lawrence has released an emotional statement, after her family’s farm in Kentucky burned down.

The family farm runs a popular summer camp on the property every year, which is operated by her brother Blaine Lawrence.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the 30-year-old said: “I want to thank my Louisville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi Ho.”

“Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe.”

“I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise,” she continued.

“I’m grateful to Camp Hi Ho for the amazing childhood memories. My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this.”

“And we are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer,” she added.

Over the weekend, Camp Hi Ho shared details about the tragic fire on their Facebook page.

They wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls.”

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes.”

“We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us,” the statement continued.

“God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead.”

“We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer.”