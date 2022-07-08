Jack Keating reveals which girl he got ‘close’ to in Love Island’s Casa Amor

Jack Keating has revealed which girl he got “close” to in Love Island’s Casa Amor.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of Irish singer Ronan Keating, sadly lost his place on the popular dating show on Thursday night.

Jack was one of six new boys who entered Casa Amor earlier this week, but he failed to strike up a romance with any of the girls and win a place in the main villa.

During his exit interview, Jack admitted leaving the show was “bittersweet”.

“I had a great time there – I met some great guys and it was nice getting to know the girls. It just went up a bit too fast,” he said.

“As we were getting into it, it wrapped up. But I had a really great time, a great couple of days so no complaints!”

Jack also confessed he was “nervous as hell” when he walked into Casa Amor, and said he was initially attracted to Paige Thorne.

“She’s a gorgeous girl and getting to know her was amazing. She was one of the nicest girls I’ve ever chatted to.”

“She was so easy to talk to and I felt like I could talk to her about anything,” he explained.

When asked who he was closest to in Casa Amor, Jack continued: “Paige – we got on really well and had some great chats.”

“All the lads are amazing – they made it so easy, great banter and chats with the lads. Gemma is a great girl too – we had some great chats. They were all amazing.”

Jack also tipped Gemma and Luca to win the show, as he said: “I feel like they are the most rock solid. I feel like they’re going to go a long way.”

All in all, the 23-year-old said he was glad he stayed true to himself on the show.

“I went in there and was myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve and I have no

regrets – I absolutely loved it,” he added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

