Irish stars join thousands across the country by taking part in Darkness Into Light

Irish stars join thousands across the country by taking part in Darkness...

Irish stars joined thousands across the country this morning, as they took part in the Pieta House ‘Darkness Into Light’ Sunrise Appeal.

The mental health charity asked people to share their sunrise walks this morning, after their Darkness Into Light events were cancelled once again this year due to Covid-19.

Despite the wet weather, a host of familiar faces got involved in the campaign this morning – including Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian, Doireann Garrihy, Louise Cooney, Bonnie Ryan, and the Fleming family.

Darkness Into Light kicked off this morning after €1.1million was raised for Pieta House by viewers of The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Stars of movies, music, and sport came together to lend their support to the cause, by sharing personal stories and urging people to seek help if they are struggling.

Pieta, who provide free support to people who are in suicidal distress, need donations now more than ever – as the number of people contacting them since the pandemic struck has dramatically increased.

You can donate to Pieta House here, or else text ‘PIETA’ to 50300 to donate €2.

