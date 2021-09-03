Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan dubbed a ‘national treasure’ after appearing on The Late Late Show

Home Top Story Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan dubbed a ‘national treasure’ after appearing on...

The journalist appeared on the show on Friday night

Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan has been dubbed a “national treasure” after appearing on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The Kerry native found himself trending on Twitter back in January, after he impressed CNN viewers with his calm reporting during the Capitol Hill riots in Washington D.C.

Four people died and multiple people were injured after Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol building, protesting Joe Biden’s election victory.

In the midst of the madness, Donie shared live updates from outside the Capitol building, which won him a lot of fans on social media.

Donie’s newfound fame was covered by multiple outlets in Ireland, and he subsequently made an appearance on The Late Late Show in January via video link.

Months later, the 29-year-old was invited to appear on the show in person to chat about his adventures in America’s hinterland.

It’s safe to say Donie made quite an impression with viewers, and has since been dubbed a “national treasure” on Twitter.

