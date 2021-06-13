I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here ‘set to return to Australia this year’

The show took place in Wales last year

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is reportedly set to return to Australia this year.

The popular show was filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the MailOnline, a crew of 30 staff are cleaning the camp Down Under in preparation for the upcoming season.

An insider told the publication that work visas are being prepared for the celebrities appearing on the show.

A rep for the show told the outlet: “We’ll announce the location for the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in due course.”

The news comes after ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said the show is “meant to be in Australia”.

Speaking as ITV published its group annual results back in March, she said: “If we can go back to Australia – and this show is meant to be in Australia – then that’s what we’ll do.”

“We have a very good plan if not, as we have already done it once (in the castle).”