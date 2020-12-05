I’m A Celebrity fans call for ITV to bring the show back to Wales next year

I’m A Celebrity fans are calling for ITV to bring the show back to Wales next year.

The popular series is usually filmed in Australia, but bosses were forced to change the location this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, this year’s camp was based on the grounds of Grwych Castle in North Wales – and fans loved the change of scenery.

After Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the winner of this year’s series on Friday night, viewers suggested the show should move to the castle permanently.

I have to say enjoyed this year’s the most. A refreshing change having it Wales. #ImACeleb should keep to Wales!! Or do alternate years with oz. — cazshots (@CazMenday) December 5, 2020

One fan tweeted: “I have to say enjoyed this year’s the most. A refreshing change having it Wales. #ImACeleb should keep to Wales!! Or do alternate years with oz.”

Another viewer commented: “I think #ImACelebrity should stay in the castle because what a bloomin series it has been and one of the best parts, no splitting them up and sending them to different camps. It was the revamp no one knew we needed, but we did! Loved it so so much.”

A third fan tweeted: “My dad just suggested that @imacelebrity has a summer season in Wales and the regular winter one in Australia… I think he’s really onto something there @antanddec #ImACeleb

I think #ImACelebrity should stay in the castle because what a bloomin series it has been 🙌 and one of the best parts, no splitting them up and sending them to different camps. It was the revamp no one knew we needed, but we did! Loved it so so much 💚 — Emily (@emley_m) December 4, 2020

my dad just suggested that @imacelebrity has a summer season in Wales and the regular winter one in Australia… I think he’s really onto something there @antanddec #ImACeleb — вєє✿ (@bethlouisefry) December 5, 2020

This was the best series so far. Watched it all. All the contestants were kind and gelled and they were all potential winners. Well done to Gi and all the contestants. Brutal trials. Ant n Dec were very funny. Ditch Oz and keep the Castle IMO #ImACeleb — Caroline Swift (@CagsySwift) December 5, 2020

It was a stunning setting for #ImACeleb. Anyone else not too bothered about Australia after seeing the series at a Welsh Castle?!? 🤔 Some of the trials were a little bit predictable, but exceptional job from all involved. Dont really want it to be the same old next time. — Lauren John (@essexwriter) December 5, 2020

Although fans loved the show’s new location, insiders have told The Sun that bosses are keen to return to Australia for next year’s series.

A source said: “The show has been warmly received by a lot of people. Its viewing figures broke records as curious fans tuned in to see how different it looked, and millions stayed.”

“They only had ten weeks to prepare for life in Wales and they’ve pulled it off brilliantly. This shows it could be filmed anywhere but, if the world is open for business as usual next year, they would prefer it to be Oz.”