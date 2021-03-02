Hilaria Baldwin confirms new baby’s arrival – six months after giving birth to son

The 37-year-old said the newborn was a "dream come true"

Hilaria Baldwin confirms new baby’s arrival – six months after giving birth...

Hilaria Baldwin has confirmed the arrival of her new baby, six months after giving birth to her son.

On Monday, the 37-year-old shared a family snap with her five children Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2 and newborn Edu – who they welcomed in September last year.

In the photo, the author also cradled a newborn baby, captioning the post: “7❤️”.

Taking to her Instagram today, Hilaria shared a sweet snap of her baby girl, writing: “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia.”

“Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true 🤍”

The yoga instructor also updated her Instagram bio, which now says “Mama to six Baldwinitos” instead of “Mama to five Baldwinitos”.

The news comes after her husband Alec told fans to “mind their own business” after asking about the newborn.

The actor reshared the snap of his family with baby Lucia to his own Instagram page, captioning the post: “Mi vida”, the Spanish for “My life”.

Taking to the comment section, one user asked: “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago.”

Alec hit back, replying: “you should shut the f*** up and mind your own business.”