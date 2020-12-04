Gemma Collins claims her mum met an ALIEN sitting on a train in Essex

The reality star said her mother communicated with the extraterrestrial creature

Gemma Collins has claimed her mum Joan met an alien while sitting on a train in Essex.

The former TOWIE star made the revelation on her BBC Sounds podcast, and said her mum was able to identify the alien thanks to her sixth sense.

Gemma said: “I believe in aliens – my mum has actually met one on the train.”

“She said, ‘I was sitting on the train and I saw this guy – and I thought something’s weird about him.'”

“Her sixth sense, being a witch, it didn’t feel right, so my mum started to feel really uncomfortable.”

“The eyes were dead. So literally she said, in her head, ‘Rustle your newspaper up and down, go up and down with your newspaper three times if you’re an alien’.

“He done it. My mum reckons this guy was reading her mind. The alien literally formed as a human,” she continued.

“But she’s never gotten over that story and I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not scared of aliens.”

“Aliens are not to be scared of. And when I was younger I always used to draw aliens. How crazy is that?”

The 39-year-old added: “I do believe they are real. I’d love to meet them. If there are any aliens looking for somewhere to come for Christmas, come to me.”