Footballer Declan Rice’s girlfriend receives support from this Love Island star following cruel trolling

Footballer Declan Rice’s girlfriend has received support from this Love Island star following her cruel trolling.

Lauren Fryer, who is the mother of the Arsenal footballer’s child has faced huge backlash over her appearance.

The mother-of-1 has deleted all pictures of herself from her Instagram account after receiving horrific comments about her looks.

The abuse began over on X last year when an anonymous account made a series of comments about Lauren’s looks and implied that the England international “could do better.”

However, Declan recently slammed these cruel comments during a press conference and said: “My woman is the love of my life and there is no upgrade that exists for me.”

The childhood sweethearts have been together for around eight years and welcomed their first child into the world in 2022.

Love Island star Liberty Poole has joined a slew of women who showed their support for Lauren amid her online abuse.

Sharing a fellow influencer’s original post to her Instagram Stories, former Love Island star Liberty Poole fumed: “I think she’s beautiful this is crazy. What happened to celebrating different body types and embracing how we are all individually made.”

“Beauty standards these days are unrealistic and everyone’s gone mad because of social media. I will keep preaching about it till I die time for change this can’t continue.”

In a video posted to social media, influencer Alex Light said: “I just want to give her a big hug and tell her that this is absolutely nothing to do with her and everything to do with the people commenting.”