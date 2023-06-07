First look: Zachariah and Catherine enjoy romantic first date on tonight’s Love Island

Zachariah and Catherine will head out on a romantic first date on tonight’s Love Island.

The basketball player, who joined the show as a bombshell, stole the Irish beauty from André at the end of Tuesday night’s episode.

After the recoupling, Zachariah receives a text which reads: “Zachariah, It’s now time to date Catherine up on the terrace. #SweetBeginnings”

Zachariah and Catherine head up to the terrace to enjoy a romantic fruit and chocolate platter in private.

As they pop open a bottle of bubbles, and Catherine feeds Zachariah a strawberry, she quizzes him: “Did you go in knowing you were gonna pick me?”

Zachariah confirms: “Yes, for sure. I’d be silly not to.”

Catherine then asks: “So it wasn’t a hard decision?”

Zachariah says: “This was just completely 100% natural”

With Zachariah’s feelings made clear, will Catherine feel the same?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.