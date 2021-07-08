First look: Chloe and Toby share a kiss on tonight’s Love Island

Is this the end of Toby and Kaz?

Things are heating up in the Love Island villa.

As relationships start to crumble, Toby and Kaz have remained a solid couple since day one.

But in tonight’s episode, Chloe admits to bombshell arrival Lucinda that she has her eye on Toby.

Lucinda asks: “So, what’s going on with you? Do you fancy anyone in here?” and Chloe replies: “Maybe. My type is Toby. He is my type on paper but I just love Kaz.”

Chloe later pulls Toby for a chat, and tells him: “I want to get to know you. Do you want to get to know me?”

Toby reveals: “Out of all the girls here, you intrigue me the most.”

In the ‘Line of Booty’ challenge, Chloe makes her move and kisses Toby, but what will this mean for him and Kaz?

Also on tonight’s episode, Jake reveals which of the new girls has turned his head.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he admits: “Out of the two girls, Millie is my type.”

Liberty watches on as her beau gets to know Millie, and tells Kaz: “It’s not nice to see but he’s got to do what he’s got to do. I’m going to be chilled and see what happens.”

