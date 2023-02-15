Faye Winter and Teddy Soares appear to confirm their split

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares appear to have confirmed their split.

The couple met on the 2021 series of Love Island, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

The reality stars have faced split rumours in recent weeks, after the pair have failed to post anything together on social media or like each other’s content.

Faye and Teddy appear to have since confirmed their split.

The Love Island 2021 stars failed to wish one another a Happy Valentine’s Day on social media.

They also unfollowed each other on Instagram, while Teddy still follows Faye’s home account.

Earlier this month, Teddy addressed his rumoured split from Faye.

In a statement, he wrote: “Everything you have been reading in the press is false.”

“I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met.”

“I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time. Love, Teddy x.”