"I can never unsee this..."

Fans point out uncanny resemblance between Billie Eilish and Cillian Murphy

Billie Eilish went viral over the weekend after debuting a stunning new look on the cover of British Vogue.

The singer, who recently dyed her hair blonde, ditched her signature baggy clothes and posed in a series of corsets and lingerie for the empowering photoshoot.

Just six minutes after sharing her cover to Instagram, Billie received over 1million likes on the post, and it has become the most-liked cover in the magazine’s history.

In the midst of the online praise, some fans pointed out an uncanny resemblance between the 19-year-old and Irish actor Cillian Murphy, and the hilarious meme has since gone viral.

“Billie Eilish is just Cillian Murphy in a blonde wig. I can’t unsee this now,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: “Have we ever seen cillian murphy and billie eilish in the same room?”

A third penned: “Just read somewhere that Billie Eilish looks like young Cillian Murphy sometimes and I just cannot remove that s*** outta my head.”

Have we ever seen cillian murphy and billie eilish in the same room? pic.twitter.com/Uho7j5xWHk — claire rose (@clairefromohio) May 3, 2021

Billie Eilish is just Cillian Murphy in a wig and I can never unsee this now pic.twitter.com/4vO64pg221 — Jahnzeb (@716jabby) May 5, 2021

Billie Eilish is just Cillian Murphy in a blonde wig. I can't unsee this now. pic.twitter.com/2Ljg2uDVJK — Canadian 🇨🇦 King 👑 (@MyLastChance8) May 3, 2021

