EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Ekin-Su sets her sights on the Eurovision after winning the dating show

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has set her sights on the Eurovision, after winning the popular dating show last month.

The Turkish actress won the eighth series of the ITV2 series with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, after securing 63.69% of the final vote.

During her time on the show, fans unearthed a song Ekin-Su released back in 2018 in collaboration with Turkish singer Seçil Gür.

The song, called ‘Yeniden Başlasın’ (which translates to ‘Let It Be Again’), was released alongside a music video which featured the pair dancing and singing to the track.

After realising Ekin’s vocal talents, fans quickly called for the 28-year-old to enter the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Former Love Island winner Amber Gill even endorsed the idea, as she tweeted the music video alongside the caption: “Ekin-su is going get us the Eurovision win!?! Who would have thought.”

Ekin-su is going get us the Eurovision win!?! Who would have thought #loveisland https://t.co/VYl26uywvv — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) July 2, 2022

So could Ekin-Su appear on the Eurovision stage in 2023?

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the Love Island winner said she’d definitely throw her hat in the ring.

When asked if she could see herself representing the UK or Turkey in the song contest, the 28-year-old gushed: “Yes, I’d love to! That’s a big fat yes!”

“Yeah I’d love to do that, honestly,” she added.

Representing the UK may be Ekin-Su’s only option though, as Turkey has not participated in the Eurovision since 2012 in protest at changes in the contest’s voting system.

Rumours about Turkey returning to the Eurovision have circulated over the years, but as of 2022, they are yet to return to the song contest.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in the United Kingdom.

Next year’s contest was supposed to be hosted by Ukraine, who won the 2022 contest with the song ‘Stefania’ by Kalush Orchestra, but they are unable to meet the demands of hosting the event due to security concerns caused by Russia’s invasion of their country.

During our chat with Ekin-Su, the Turkish actress also said she’d love to appear on another reality show like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

However, the 28-year-old confessed her main focus is to return to acting.

Ekin-Su told us: “I’d love to do I’m A Celeb, but for me it’s more going on the route of acting – so like having a soap or a film, that’s kind of my aim now.”

“So more not so reality, but maybe a film, a movie… going back to my roots.”

Speaking to Goss.ie on Saturday, Ekin-Su also responded to online speculation her boyfriend Davide “cheated” on her, after a video of him getting into a taxi with two girls went viral.

We caught up with the Love Island winner at the opening of BPerfect Cosmetics new megastore in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

