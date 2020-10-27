Emily Ratajkowski shows off growing baby bump as she poses naked in new photos

Emily Ratajkowski shows off growing baby bump as she poses naked in...

Emily Ratajkowski has shown off her growing baby bump as she posed naked in new photos.

The model announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear on Monday, revealing the exciting news via a virtual cover for Vogue magazine.

As she reaches the 20 week mark, the actress took to Instagram to show off her “new” body in a series of nude snaps.

She wrote: “20 weeks 🤍 getting to know my new body”.

In the magazine interview, Emily admitted she would not be having a “gender reveal party”, and stated that she and her husband Sebastian will want their child to tell them their gender when they grow up.

“We won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this,” she shared.

“There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly.

“Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled,” she added.