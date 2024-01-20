Emily in Paris star Ashley Park reveals secret health battle: ‘I’m still in the throes of recovery’

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has revealed her secret health battle as she confessed: “I’m still in the throes of recovery.”

Ashley who plays Mindy Chen on the hit Netflix show opened up about her tonsilitis that spiralled into critical sepsis shock.

The actress also revealed that she was holidaying with her boyfriend Paul Forman in the Maldives when the illness took over.

In a candid Instagram post, the actress wrote: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

“And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).”

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst. Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay ❤️”

A host of famous faces commented on the 32-year-old’s post to send their love and wish her well.

Lily Collins, her Emily in Paris co-star wrote: “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for [Paul] for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both ❤️”

Selena Gomez also commented and said: “My heart 😢 I’m so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing”

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey sent his messages of support and wrote: “Sending you love ❤️ im so sorry this is happening”

The terrifying health update came after Lily Collins announced that the cast of Emily in Paris has reunited in the City of Love to film season 4.

Alongside a selfie of her holding a script for the first episode, she wrote: “Did someone say Saison Quatre?!”

“Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…”

During Netflix’s 2023 global TUDUM fan event, Lily revealed Emily will be taking a trip to Rome in the upcoming season.

After recapping some of the biggest talking points from season three, Lily said: “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season.

“Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday,” she teased.