Dublin Wives star Virginia Macari marries businessman Peter Smurfit

Dublin Wives star Virginia Macari has married businessman Peter Smurfit.

The couple who announced their engagement last Summer, tied the knot on Monday.

Sharing a photo of the couple wearing Mr and Mrs est. 2024 caps, Virginia wrote: “Mr & Mrs Smurfit.”

Virginia shot to fame on the reality show Dublin Wives in 2012 when she was engaged to Kaste Dahl- the father of her son, Thor.

Virginia met Peter while holidaying in Monaco and has enjoyed many trips together since then.

When Peter popped the question last July, Virginia wrote: “I love you so much Peter, my handsome Fiancée. I am the luckiest girl in the world. Dreams do come true!”

Both Virginia and Peter hail from successful business families as Virginia’s family owns the well-known chipper chain Macari’s.

Peter’s family are even more well-known in Ireland as he is the son of Alan Smurfit who was a member of the Smurfit family who founded Smurfit Kappa.

Michael Smurfit, Peter’s uncle, was the chairman of the Smurfit empire valued at $10 billion by Forbes.

However, Madison Dearborn took over this company over two decades ago.

Peter has now set up his own online company which aims to heal the world through empowering others.

His website’s mission states: “We travel the world creatively searching for ideas, innovations, and ways to heal the world, always striving for empowering and sustainable progress.”

Last year, the couple also had a private meeting with the Dalai Lama himself.

On the site, Peter declared: “I’m all about inspiring people to step into their power, open up their imaginations, and explore what they are capable of.”

“To heal the deep wounds they have inside of themselves and see it is possible to climb out of the deepest trenches of the darkness no matter how deep in addictions, pain, sorrows, and fears they have buried themselves in because that is precisely what I did!”