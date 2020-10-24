Dermot Bannon reveals Room To Improve fans have been showing up at his house

The architect has admitted it's been "full on"

Dermot Bannon has revealed Room To Improve fans have been showing up at his house.

Last year, viewers watched the architect renovate his home in Drumcondra – which led some people to find out exactly where he lives.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Dermot said: “I have just about gotten over people slowing down outside the house all day and then the cars stopping.”

“It has been full on but when we moved in first, even though we never gave the address, people tracked us down.”

“There are some good sleuths out there and we probably gave too many clues out on the show to be honest,” he confessed.

“During lockdown, I was out weeding and two lads cycled over from Rialto to see the house and get a selfie.”

“To be honest I never really thought about this before I agreed to do the show,” Dermot admitted.

“If this was the UK, I would probably feel different, but this is Ireland and in general people are a bit nosey and interested, but they are generally nice.”

“Maybe I am being naive but it never really bothered me before, because anyone who lived in Drumcondra knew where we lived before.”

“Everyone knows where Bono lives, where Enya lives and even where Matt Damon lived.”

“I don’t get too worried about it and maybe I am being stupid and I am leaving myself open to an egging. Sure we will find out next weekend when Halloween comes,” he added.