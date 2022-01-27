Dani Dyer responds to speculation she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has hit back at speculation she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

The 25-year-old has been dating the West Ham footballer since October, following her split from Sammy Kimmence – who was jailed last year for fraud.

While they’ve only been dating for a few months, the former Love Island star has already been forced to deny she’s expecting a baby with him.

On Wednesday night, Dani shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, in which she posed with her hand over her stomach – leading some fans to believe she may be pregnant.

In the comment section, one person asked: “Oh little one on the way?”

Clearly offended by their suggestion, Dani replied: “No! And that is an insult to call someone pregnant if they aren’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Dani started dating Jarrod after she split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence last year.

Just months after they welcomed a baby boy named Santiago, the 25-year-old called it quits in July after Sammy was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

According to The Sun, Jarrod has been “a real support” for Dani over the past few months.

An insider previously told the outlet: “She has been to hell and back in the last year and Jarrod has been a real support for her…”

“They started spending time together as just friends but as time as gone on they have grown closer and seem to be getting on really well.”

The source continued: “It is a very new relationship but it’s lovely to see Dani beginning to move on and leaving all the heartache she’s suffered behind her.”

“Dani’s parents, Danny and Jo, like Jarrod too, which is always really important for her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

It’s no surprise Dani’s father approves of her new beau, as the EastEnders star is a lifelong fan of West Ham United Football Club, who Jarrod plays for.

“All they both want is to see her happy again. But the fact that Jarrod plays for Danny’s beloved Hammers is always going to be a bonus for him,” the insider said.

“After everything that Dani has been through, this feels like a fresh start for her. And her friends and family couldn’t be happier to see her with Jarrod.”