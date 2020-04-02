The 28-year-old was spotted without his wedding ring

Dan Osborne responds to speculation he’s split from Jacqueline Jossa

Dan Osborne has been forced to deny speculation that he’s split from Jacqueline Jossa.

Fans grew concerned the couple had broken up after Dan was spotted without his wedding ring.

In an Instagram snap, Dan posed without his ring on – leaving fans wondering if their marriage is over.

One follower commented: “Where Is your wedding ring. @danosborneofficial Please don’t tell me you & @jacjossa are broken up.”

However, Dan was quick to put the rumours to bed.

In response, Dan simply replied: “Don’t wear it when I’m training x.”