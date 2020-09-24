Coronation Street star confirmed for Dancing On Ice

The actress was previously engaged to singer Gareth Gates

Faye Brookes has been confirmed for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Faye is best known for her portrayal of Kate Connor on the popular soap Coronation Street.

Faye was confirmed for the show this morning, and said: “I’m a trained dancer, but attempting to put something I already know very well on skates is quite scary!”

Faye was previously engaged to singer Gareth Brookes, before splitting last year after a seven year relationship.

The actress is the fourth celeb announced for the popular ice-skating competition, joining presenter Myleene Klass, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant, and Broadway star Denise Van Outen.

Dancing On Ice will return to our screens in January on ITV.

