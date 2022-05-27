Cliona Hagan reveals she filmed her wedding to Simon Sheerin for TV show

Cliona Hagan has revealed she filmed her wedding for a mystery TV show.

The country music star married her fiancé Simon Sheerin in front of their closest friends and family in Athlone on Wednesday afternoon.

Sharing their official wedding photos on Instagram on Friday, Cliona teased her followers about a TV show documenting their big day.

She captioned the post: “25/05/22…❤️ A day we will always remember🤵‍♂️👰‍♀️.”

“Lots of exciting pictures to be revealed by @rsvpmagazine1 very soon and our very own TV show is also on the way….🙊.”

Cliona went on to thank a list of “amazing” companies who helped them make their wedding “so special”.

The couple hosted their reception at the five star Kilronan Castle in Roscommon.

The bride wore a gorgeous gown by Irish designer Geraldine O’Meara, which featured a sweetheart corset, thin straps and a long train.

Cliona and Simon dated for two years before she made their romance Instagram official in December 2020.

Weeks later, the country music star shocked fans by announcing their engagement.

Simon proposed to Cliona by their favourite lake, Lough Ree in Co. Westmeath, where he set up a stunning flower arch and candles.

