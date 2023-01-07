Chris Evans goes Instagram official with girlfriend Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has gone Instagram official with his girlfriend Alba Baptista.

In November, a source told PEOPLE magazine that the Captain America actor had been dating the 25-year-old “for over a year and it’s serious”.

On Friday, the 41-year-old shared a sweet video on his Instagram story, saying he was taking “a look back on 2022 ❤️❤️❤️.”

The video shows clips of Chris and Alba trying to scare each other by shouting “baby at each other” when they least expected it.

The couple have reportedly been dating for nearly two years.

A source told PEOPLE: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Just hours after news of their relationship broke back in November, the couple were papped holding hands.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Chris and Alba tried to keep a low profile while going on a romantic walk through Central Park.

The couple wore sunglasses and face masks in an attempt to keep their identities concealed.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted flirty comments Chris had left under Alba’s Instagram post.

chris evans and alba baptista ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ws7dIltImX — ‏ً (@evansouvenir) November 11, 2022

Chris commented “👏🫠,” under a photo of Alba promoting he upcoming Portuguese film A Dream In Paris.

In 2020, Alba made her English-language acting debut in Netflix’s Warrior Nun.

Last year, the actress starred as Natasha in Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris.

The 25-year-old impressively speaks five languages – including English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and German.