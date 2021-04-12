Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin secretly welcome their first child together

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have secretly welcomed their first child together.

The actress, who rose to fame following her role as London Tipton on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, kept her pregnancy private until now.

Macaulay’s rep confirmed the news to E! News, revealing the couple welcomed a baby boy on April 5, who they named Dakota Song Culkin after the Home Alone star’s late sister – who died in 2008 after being hit by a car.

The notoriously private couple, who first sparked romance rumours in 2017, said in a statement: “We are overjoyed.”

In a rare interview about his relationship with Brenda back in 2018, Macaulay said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast: “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Meanwhile Brenda, 33, shared a sweet birthday tribute to her beau back in August, sharing a snap of the pair in matching shirts to Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you.”

“But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”