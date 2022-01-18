Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of the late actress on her 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late star on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The Golden Girls actress died on December 31st last year, just weeks before her milestone birthday.

On Monday, Kiersten Mikelas took to Facebook to share a photo of the legendary actress looking “radiant” in a bright green outfit.

She wrote: “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her.”

“She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

Betty died at her home in Los Angeles on December 31st after suffering a cerebrovascular accident, or a stroke, six days prior.