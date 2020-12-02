Ben Foden shares photo of wife Jackie kissing female friend in birthday tribute

The rugby player has already assumed the photo will "cause a stir"

Ben Foden shared a photo of his wife Jackie kissing a female friend, as he paid tribute to her on social media.

The couple tied the knot last August after just two weeks of dating, and they’ve since welcomed their first child – a daughter named Farrah.

Taking to his Instagram Story to mark Jackie’s birthday, Ben raised eyebrows by sharing a black-and-white snap of his wife kissing her friend.

He captioned the post: “Happy Birthday my love @snackyjax 😘😘😘😂😂 I wonder if this post will cause a stir 👀👀😂😂.”

The rugby player, who was previously married to Irish singer Una Healy, also posted a tribute to Jackie on his Instagram feed.

Sharing photos of his American wife, Ben wrote: “Happiest of Birthdays to my Queen @snackyjax you light up my life everyday!”

“We’ve crammed an awful lot in to this last year together and time seems to be flying by, but I can’t wait to spend the next 50 years having adventures and watching our family grow together!”

“Farrah is so lucky to have such a wonderful mumma and I’m even luckier that I get call you my wife! I wish you all the happiness in the world and will do my best to keep that beautiful smile on your face. Love you!” he added.

Ben and Jackie tied the knot last August, after just weeks of knowing each other.

The rugby star moved on with Jackie after splitting from Una Healy in July 2018, following six years of marriage.

At the time, Ben was accused of cheating on Una with PR girl Becky Milne.

Announcing his shock marriage to Jackie on Instagram last year, the 35-year-old wrote: “This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another.”

“But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married.”

He continued: “But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait? The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.”

“Life is short and you only get one and it’s worth living. Jackie is the greatest human being I’ve ever come across – she’s beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on.”

“She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can’t wait to explore with her. My heart is full and I honestly couldn’t be happier, so those that want to bring negativity or try and tear me down go ahead.”

“My life is great and I hope you all will one day feel happiness like i feel while I write this caption.”

“I love you @snackyjax I can’t wait to see where our lives lead together you brought excitement and joy to my life and I couldn’t be prouder having stand at my side as Mrs Foden. (BTW the witness is Jackie’s sister @leila.bela thanks you too hun for being a legend),” he added.