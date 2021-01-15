Barry McGuigan opens up about the death of his daughter Nika in heart-wrenching interview

Barry McGuigan opens up about the death of his daughter Nika in...

Viewers were in tears watching The Late Late Show on Friday night, as Barry McGuigan opened up about the death of his daughter Nika for the first time.

The actress, otherwise known as Danika, died at the age of 33 on July 23rd, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer.

Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy, the former boxing champion broke down in tears as he discussed the weeks before her sudden passing.

Struggling to get his words out, the 59-year-old said Nika died just one month after she discovered she had cancer.

Detailing her final days, Barry said: “She knew how much we all loved her, we were there everyday.”

This took huge courage. Thank you to Barry McGuigan @clonescyclone for sharing with us about the loss of his beloved daughter Danika. For anyone experiencing grief, The Bereavement Support Line is a national freephone service 1800 80 70 77 (10am-1pm, Mon-Fri) #latelate pic.twitter.com/3LJX3xV6gK — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 15, 2021

“She tried to be strong, but then her organs started to fail… and then she lost consciousness on the 17th of July. She sort of went into a coma.”

“We were all around her bed when she took her last breath,” he said.

Opening up about their grief, the former boxing pro added: “Everyday we ache.”

Viewers were moved to tears by Barry’s emotional interview, and many took to Twitter to express their condolences.

I’m in tears watching such an emotional interview with barry mcguigan talking about the loss of his gorgeous daughter. A grief like no other that no parent should experience 😭#latelate — jennifer breen (@jenniferbreen20) January 15, 2021

So terribly sad to watch Barry McGuigan. His daughter Nika was so wonderful in Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope. His loss is so wrenching to see. ❤️ #latelateshow #latelate — Nadine O’Regan (@NadineORegan) January 15, 2021

If only Barry McGuigan could feel the entire nation in a collective embrace on him right now #latelate — Jamie Ryan (@itsjamieryan) January 15, 2021

Barry McGuigan the poor man 💔 such raw emotional grief,his beautiful daughter would be so proud such strength to talk about it to the nation.🤗 #latelate — Therese Nolan (@ThereseNolan19) January 15, 2021

Oh my God it is heartbreaking watching Barry McGuigan talking about his beloved daughters death on #latelate #latelateshow . It is still so so raw for him. He is very brave to share this story. — Miriam Donohoe (@miriamdonohoe) January 15, 2021

Just pure, raw grief from Barry McGuigan speaking about his daughter Danika on the #LateLate tonight. Dreadful for any parent to lose their child and really devastating to watch but such beautiful words from him about her as well — Jade Wilson (@jadeswilson) January 15, 2021

Absolutely heartbreaking to watch Barry talking about his daughter (God rest her). Tears are rolling here. Could feel your pain radiating from the TV. Please take care of you Barry 😢💔 #latelate — Denise 👌🏼😷📲💻➹⁀☆҉ (@1ResilientSoul) January 15, 2021

Before her death, Nika starred in a number of film and TV productions, including the screen adaptation of Sebastian Barry’s novel The Secret Scripture.

However, the actress was best known for her role in RTÉ’s hit comedy series ‘Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope’, alongside Seána Kerslake and Amy Huberman.