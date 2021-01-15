Home Top Story Barry McGuigan opens up about the death of his daughter Nika in...

Barry McGuigan opens up about the death of his daughter Nika in heart-wrenching interview

The actress sadly passed away in July 2019

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Viewers were in tears watching The Late Late Show on Friday night, as Barry McGuigan opened up about the death of his daughter Nika for the first time.

The actress, otherwise known as Danika, died at the age of 33 on July 23rd, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer.

Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy, the former boxing champion broke down in tears as he discussed the weeks before her sudden passing.

Struggling to get his words out, the 59-year-old said Nika died just one month after she discovered she had cancer.

Detailing her final days, Barry said: “She knew how much we all loved her, we were there everyday.”

“She tried to be strong, but then her organs started to fail… and then she lost consciousness on the 17th of July. She sort of went into a coma.”

“We were all around her bed when she took her last breath,” he said.

Opening up about their grief, the former boxing pro added: “Everyday we ache.”

Viewers were moved to tears by Barry’s emotional interview, and many took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Before her death, Nika starred in a number of film and TV productions, including the screen adaptation of Sebastian Barry’s novel The Secret Scripture.

However, the actress was best known for her role in RTÉ’s hit comedy series ‘Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope’, alongside Seána Kerslake and Amy Huberman.

Seana Kerslake, Nika McGuigan, Amy Huberman | VIPIRELAND.COM

