Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy and Paul Mescal among the nominees at the 2024 BAFTAs

Irish actors Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy and Paul Mescal are among the nominees at the 2024 BAFTAs.

The shortlisted candidates were announced on Thursday, ahead of the awards ceremony in London on February 18th – which will be hosted by David Tennant.

Barry and Cillian are nominated in the Leading Actor category for their respective roles in Saltburn and Oppenheimer, while Paul Mescal is nominated in the Supporting Actor category for his part in All of Us Strangers.

Paul stars in the film opposite Andrew Scott, who was unfortunately snubbed in the Leading Actor category.

Poor Things, which was produced by Irish production company Element Pictures, has also received multiple BAFTA nominations.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone Of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby, director; Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, director and producer; Alex Fry, producer

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp, director (also directed by Moses Bwayo)

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf, writer, director, producer; Shirley O’Connor, producer; Medb Riordan, producer

How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker, writer and director

Is There Anybody Out There – Ella Glendining, director

Film Not in the English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy Of A Fall

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

The Zone Of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyone Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Director

All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives – Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Huller – Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All Of Us Strangers

Sandra Huller – The Zone Of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Original Score

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn – Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton

Casting

All Of Us Strangers – Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy Of A Fall – Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers – Susan Shopmaker

How To Have Sex – Isabella Odoffin

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Editing

Anatomy Of A Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone Of Interest – Paul Watts

Cinematography

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Mastro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

The Zone Of Interest – Łukasz Żal

Make-up and Hair

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro – Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon – Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Production Design

Barbie – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer – Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things – Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone Of Interst – Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Costume Design

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Special Visual Effects

The Creator – Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 – Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon – Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things – Simon Hughes

Sound

Ferrari – Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro – Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission Impossible – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone Of Interest – Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Rising Star Award (voted by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Bank Of Dave)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms)

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria)

Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex, Last Train To Christmas)

Sophie Wilde (Talk To Me, Everything Now)