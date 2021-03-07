The former Miss Ireland shared the exciting news via Instagram

Aoife Walsh announces she’s expecting her first child

Aoife Walsh has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The former Miss Ireland got engaged to her longtime love Gary in Paris back in December 2018.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Tipperary native held her baby bump along with a sonogram of her baby.

She wrote: “A special little secret I’ve been minding these past few months…. surprise!!”

“I’m expecting a precious little baby in July and feeling so grateful for the journey ahead 🥰🤰🏼👶🏼💙💗,” Aoife said, adding the hashtags :”#mummytobe #20weeks #halfwaythere.

The news comes after the Irish star postponed her wedding day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aoife was due to marry Gary last July, but enjoyed a special getaway to mark the occasion instead.

The couple headed to Ballynahinch Castle Hotel for a romantic break, which included room service and even a ready-made picnic for the pair.

