Anne Hathaway reveals she had to do this ‘gross’ thing during castings in her early career

Anne Hathaway has revealed she had to do this “gross” thing during castings in her early career.

The A-lister recalled that she had to kiss multiple actors during chemistry tests at castings at the beginning of her career.

The 41-year-old admitted that being asked to “make out” with fellow actors was a common occurrence at the time and considered “normal” in the early 2000s.

In an interview with V Magazine, Anne confessed she did not enjoy doing it but went along with it for fear she would be labelled “difficult.”

Speaking candidly, the actress said: “Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry.”

The mother-of-2 revealed she believes this was the “worst way to do it.”

Recalling a particular experience at the time, Anne said: “I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?'”

“And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited,”

“I thought it sounded gross.”

However, the 41-year-old insisted there was no malice behind the actions.

“It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very difficult time and now we know better.”

The actress also added that now she has more experience she does not have to do that anymore.

For her new movie The Idea of You, which she produced, she revealed knowing that Nicholas Galitzine was the right person for the part immediately.

“I remember laughing when Nick walked in because he was so ridiculously perfect for the part, I just thought, ‘He is it.'”

In the romance movie, Anne plays a 40-year-old art gallery owner named Solène— who becomes romantically involved with Hayes Campbell, the 24-year-old lead singer of the popular boy band August Moon.