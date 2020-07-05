Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll mark their 10th wedding anniversary with special getaway

The couple shared sweet photos from their trip

Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll have marked their tenth wedding anniversary by going back to the venue they wed in.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Lough Rynn Castle back in 2010.

Now that hotels and restaurants have re-opened nationwide, the couple took the opportunity to enjoy a staycation in the stunning venue.

Taking to Instagram the couple shared photos from their romantic getaway.

“So lovely to be back @loughrynncastle Leitrim where we got hitched, only took us ten years to get back here,” Amy wrote on her Instagram page.

“Such a pity @brianodriscoll has his eyes closed for this lovely moment but sure listen we can always come back in another ten years and try again 📸,” she added.

“#10yearchallenge Still loving a collared tee 🤦🏻‍♂️…,” Brian wrote in his post.

“So so good to be back @loughrynncastle reminiscing about a great weekend had a decade ago! 😳 #Leitrim.”

Since their fairytale wedding Brian, 41, and Amy, 41, have had two children, Sadie aged 7 and Billy aged 5.