Alison Hammond ‘loses another show’ as BBC bosses scrap her new series

Alison Hammond has lost another show as BBC bosses scrapped her new series.

The presenter had filmed a pilot for a new show called Clear The Dance-floor, but sources have revealed it won’t go ahead.

This is Alison’s second television setback as her BBC hit show I Can See Your Voice was reportedly axed last year.

However, the star is still booked and busy for 2024 as she will continue to host The Great British Bake Off and This Morning.

A source told The Sun: “This will be gutting for Alison, as getting an ongoing gig on the Beeb is seen as many a presenter’s ultimate goal.”

“There were high hopes for Clear The Dance-floor as it seemed to tap into the same energy as Strictly, which she appeared on in 2014. But she won’t be short of work this year anyway.”

The series was set to feature amateur dancers competing against one another, with a celebrity panel judging their moves.

It was reported that I Can See Your Voice had been dropped by BBC bosses after two series, in February 2023.

Alison was a judge on the show alongside presenter Amanda Holden and comedian Jimmy Carr, with Paddy McGuinness acting as host.

Last week, it was also revealed that Alison would take over from the late Paul O’Grady as the presenter of his heartwarming series For The Love Of Dogs.

The former Big Brother contestant admitted that she “can never replace the iconic Paul” after ITV confirmed her as the host.

She said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.”

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new, loving, forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way.”

On This Morning, Alison added that Paul’s longtime friend Julian Clary had also given her his blessing following his death in March.

“He said, ‘I’m so happy you’ve got the job and Paul actually thought a lot of you, Alison, thought very highly of you, and he will be so happy, as am I,’ and it really got me.”