This is how some of our favourite stars celebrated Easter

The 2020 Easter celebrations have been different this year.

People across the world were urged to stay at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak. And some celebs got creative over the weekend.

Take a look

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is known for going all out on her celebrations, and Easter in quarantine was no different.

The 22-year-old began her day by showing us the extravagant gifts that the Easter bunny left out for her 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

After listening to Kanye’s Sunday Service tracks, Kylie got into a bunny suit to surprise her little girl.

The Kylie cosmetics founderwas joined by baby daddy Travis Scott and played in her stunning swimming pool with her daughter before getting stuck into Easter themed baking and arts-and-crafts.

Terrie Mcevoy

Terrie Mcevoy was working on the frontline this Easter Sunday and wished her followers a happy Easter during her break.

After her shift, she chilled out on her sofa and shared a toastie with her dog.

After a long say at work, she shared “so excited for bed!!!!”

The popular Irish influencer has been using her platform to urge people to stay home and stick to social distancing restrictions.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison celebrated her first Easter as a mum this year.

The former Miss World dressed her daughter Sophia as an Easter bunny and showered her with teddy bears.

Rosanna’s husband Wes rocked baby Sophia to sleep in cute snaps shared by the doting mum.

The pair then settled down to watch the film Passengers on RTE One.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon spent most of her Easter Sunday playing in the pool with her 10-month-old baby Rex.

The TV star also dedicated time to organising her kitchen and cleaning up her garden.

For lunch, Stacey got creative and created Easter-themed boiled eggs.

To finish off the day, Stacey sat in bed with her partner Joe Swash with tea, Daim bars and watched episodes of Friends.

Donal Skehan

Donal Skehan has just arrived home to Ireland after a stressful move from the US so he gets to celebrate the holiday at home.

The TV chef revealed that the family are still gathering their bearings but that the jet lag is beginning to subside and that his son, Noah, slept through the whole night.

Donal organised an Easter egg hunt for his son and then prepared an amazing Easter dinner consisting of lamb, roast potatoes, and veg.

After dinner, the family went for a lovely stroll by the sea.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore spent the morning working, as she was presenting her BBC Radio 5 show.

However, she had a surprise Easter Egg hunt to look forward to.

Her boyfriend, and fellow Love Island star, Iain Sterling left a cute note on her desk which read: “I hope the show goes well! After your done, the Easter Egg hunt begins!”

The presenter then spent the rest of her day enjoying the sunshine in her garden but revealed that she was feeling anxious.

On Instagram, she wrote: ” I’ve felt a bit anxious today despite the sun shining and a garden Easter hunt. But that means tomorrow will be a better day.”

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa celebrated Easter with an Easter Egg hunt in the garden for her kids and shared cute snaps of them on Instgram enjoying their chocolate.

The Queen of the Jungle then allowed her daughters to watch their favourite TV shows after their nap.

Later that evening, the star stayed up late watching Netflix with her husband and revealed “This is the latest I’ve been up in months. What the hell have I just watched.”

She continued: “whatttt the hell.. don’t f with cats… no words.”

Perrie Edwards

Little mix star Perrie Edwards woke up on Easter morning with her hair wrapped up in a dressing gown tie as she tried to create ringlets in her hair – which surprisingly worked.

She then spent the day enjoying the sunshine with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamerlain.

For their Easter lunch, they had shredded fajitas and created a huge Mexican spread in the back garden.

Throughout the day, she shared cute pictures and videos of her playful dogs, who even sat on Alex as he tried to do yoga.

