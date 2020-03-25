Laughter Lounge to stream LIVE comedy gig to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society

This is such a great idea!

Laughter Lounge to stream LIVE comedy gig to raise money for the...

The Irish Cancer Society sadly had to cancel their Daffodil Day due to the coronavirus outbreak, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

So in a bid to help the charity raise money, the Laughter Lounge are hosting a live-streamed comedy gig in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The show will feature someone of your favourite Laughter Lounge comedians, including Giz A Laugh’s Enya Martin, Danny O’Brien and Gar Murran.

The show will stream live on the Laughter Lounge’s Facebook and YouTube this Friday, 27th March at 8.30pm (GMT).

The stream costs just €5, and all proceeds will go to the Irish Cancer Society – who do incredible work for cancer victims, survivors and their families.